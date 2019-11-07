Minister renames a section of museum as Sikh Gallery

Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday inaugurated the Sikh-era artefacts' exhibition at Lahore Museum and renamed a section as the Sikh Gallery

The exhibition has been arranged in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The sacred book of the Sikh community Guru Granth Sahib was also recited on the occasion.

Aslam Iqbal extended heartiest congratulations to the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and welcomed them on behalf of the people and the governments of Punjab and Pakistan.

It is the first occasion that such an important ceremony has been arranged in this museum where Sikh-era artefacts have been displayed for the Sikh visitors, he added.

The minister termed opening of Kartarpur Corridor an important as well as historic occasion and welcomed the Sikh visitors, coming from across the globe.

Talking to the media, Aslam Iqbal said the religion of islam has given the right of living to all minorities according to their religion and added that the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan has also given this freedom to the minorities to perform their religious ceremonies.

"We are proud that minorities are enjoying equal rights in Pakistan," he added.

The minister said that the Sikh community had given a strong message to the world by raising their voice in favour of the oppressed Kashmiris.

He added that development work at Kartarpur Corridor had been completed and the best security arrangements made for the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. Security agencies are fully vigilant and active, he added.

It is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote religious tourism as it will help improve national economy besides giving a positive message to the Sikh community.

Opening of Kartarpur Corridor is an important step towards promotion of religious tourism, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that talks were under way between Rehbar Committee of the opposition and the government team and it is hoped that matters would be settled soon.

He termed burning of crops residue as a form of environmental terrorism adding that international laws were being blatantly violated in India by doing so. He urged the international environmental organisations to take immediate notice of it.

The Punjab chief minister has also directed to take immediate steps in this regard, concluded the minister. Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar and a large number of people belonging to the Sikh community were present on the occasion.