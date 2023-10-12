Minister reprimand absent employees of human rights department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Human Rights Umar Soomro on Thursday expressed his displeasure over the absence of 21 employees of the Human Rights Department and ordered for issuing of show cause notices and stoppage of their salaries.

According to an official statement, the provincial Minister asked the employees present in the office that it was 10 o'clock in the morning, why the Secretary of Human Rights had not come to the office yet.

On this occasion, the provincial minister called for the attendance register of the employees and asked why their attendance was low.

Umar Soomro directed that all the employees should ensure their attendance at 9 am otherwise strict action will be initiated against them.