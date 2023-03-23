UrduPoint.com

Minister Reprimands Admin Over Poor Flour Distribution Arrangements In Sheikhupura

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Minister reprimands admin over poor flour distribution arrangements in Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Information Minister Punjab Amir Mir reprimanded the administration for poor arrangements at flour distribution points during his visit to the free flour distribution points established in Sheikhupura.

The minister reviewed facilities provided to people at the free flour center in the District Council Hall.

He inquired about problems faced by people.

The minister directed Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Sarmad Taimur to set up immediate information desks for people in the centers and ordered manual registration of citizens who did not have smart cards.

Amir Mir said that no citizen eligible for free flour should go back without taking flour. Appropriate arrangementsshould be made for seating at centers for the convenience of citizens, he directed.

Meanwhile, the minister also paid a surprise visit to the utility stores in Sheikhupura and MC, Model Bazar Farooqabad centers and directed the district administration to improve facilities for the citizens. He also directed DC Sheikhupura to display banners for public awareness.

