Minister requests for construction of 8 bridges on Pak-Afghan road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has written a letter to Communication Minister for construction of eight bridges on Pak-Afghan road for facilitation of traders.

According to a press release issued here, Qadri said that from Kharkhano Market in Peshawar to Torkham border point the Pak-Afghan road was in very deteriorated condition and situation goes to worse when it rains in the area.

He said that the road was used by thousands of vehicles including transporters for trader between the two countries, adding that heavy downpour causes flash flood at eight points on the road due to which the traffic gets struck for hours thus causing difficulties for locals as well as transporters.

He said that construction of bridges on this road was inevitable and communication ministry should have to take prompt action on his request.