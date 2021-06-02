UrduPoint.com
Minister Resumes Office Activities After Recovery Of Health

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:41 PM

Sindh Minister for Food & Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishorilal has resumed his official duty after recovery of health and heard the problems of the public at his office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for food & Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishorilal has resumed his official duty after recovery of health and heard the problems of the public at his office.

The Food Minister took immediate steps and direct the concerned officers to solve the grievances of the public, said a statement on Wednesday.

