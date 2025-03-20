Open Menu

Minister Reviewed Quality, Prices Of Items At Ramadan Bazaar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Minister reviewed quality, prices of items at Ramadan Bazaar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Transport Punjab, Bilal Akbar Khan said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken practical steps to provide relief to the people in the blessed month of Ramadan. He said that all possible steps are being taken to provide relief to the people.

Implementation of food prices according to government rates is being ensured in Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars", he said.

The minister said this during his visit to Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar established at Allama Iqbal Park, here on Thursday. He made a detailed review of the sale of quality food items at government rates in the Bazaar.

According to the details, the provincial minister met with the consumers and inquired about the compliance of government rates from the shoppers at the Sahulat Bazaar.

The Provincial Minister said that no compromise would be made on the quality of food items. Food items are available to the public at affordable prices in the Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar at discounted rates compared to the market.

The Provincial Minister also visited the complaints cell and medical camp established in the bazaar and directed the administration to immediately redress the complaints of the people.

He expressed satisfaction over the administrative state of affairs of the bazaar administration to provide relief to the people. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema and other administrative officers were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police ..

No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police launch crackdown on Meerut Un ..

23 minutes ago
 UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night ..

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night on July 26

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visito ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

56 minutes ago
 Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' c ..

Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced

1 hour ago
 DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitaria ..

DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..

2 hours ago
 DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo move ..

DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward

2 hours ago
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen ..

ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility

2 hours ago
 Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulka ..

Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm

2 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to ..

Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'

2 hours ago
 Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational ..

Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on soc ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media

2 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Happiness

UAE marks International Day of Happiness

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan