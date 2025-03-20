Minister Reviewed Quality, Prices Of Items At Ramadan Bazaar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Transport Punjab, Bilal Akbar Khan said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken practical steps to provide relief to the people in the blessed month of Ramadan. He said that all possible steps are being taken to provide relief to the people.
Implementation of food prices according to government rates is being ensured in Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars", he said.
The minister said this during his visit to Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar established at Allama Iqbal Park, here on Thursday. He made a detailed review of the sale of quality food items at government rates in the Bazaar.
According to the details, the provincial minister met with the consumers and inquired about the compliance of government rates from the shoppers at the Sahulat Bazaar.
The Provincial Minister said that no compromise would be made on the quality of food items. Food items are available to the public at affordable prices in the Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar at discounted rates compared to the market.
The Provincial Minister also visited the complaints cell and medical camp established in the bazaar and directed the administration to immediately redress the complaints of the people.
He expressed satisfaction over the administrative state of affairs of the bazaar administration to provide relief to the people. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema and other administrative officers were also present on the occasion.
