Minister reviews annual development program of Higher Education deptt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun on Wednesday reviewed the administrative matters of the department, plan to convert the file tracking system to computerized automation besides e-learning plan.

Presiding over a meeting regarding annual development program in the committee room of Punjab Higher Education Commission here, the Minister said that other matters of the department were being shifted to automation after the e-transfer of teachers, which would save time while increasing the efficiency of the department.

He said the department of Higher Education was launching e-learning program for the convenience of students for which funds had been allocated in the current budget.

He further maintained that PITB would develop a platform for e-learning program. Through this program, students in remote areas would be able to benefit from lectures by qualified teachers.

The provincial minister said that Guidance Centers were also being set up for career counseling of students, provision of scholarships and providing job guidance.

He said a portal for the registration of the students had been set up in the Guidance Centers which would be inaugurated soon in each district.

Raja Yasir said that the present era was an era of information technology and IT was being utilized to eradicate corruption besides improving administrative matters.

He said, "Our youth have degrees, but they lack in skills. In the past, our education system was limited to the curriculum and no attention was paid to practical education," adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working to improve the quality of education and technology in Pakistan.

Higher Education Secretary Zulfiqar Ghuman, Additional Secretary Shahida Farrukh and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.