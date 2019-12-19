Minister reviews anti polio campaign in Chiniot

Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation / In-charge Anti-Polio Campaign Faisalabad Division Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Thursday visited District Chiniot to review the implementation of the ongoing anti polio campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation / In-charge Anti-Polio Campaign Faisalabad Division Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Thursday visited District Chiniot to review the implementation of the ongoing anti polio campaign. He checked the vaccination record of polio teams at different points and also inspected the immunization process.

The Provincial Minister interacted with parents and asked them to get vaccinated their children.

On this occasion, the provincial minister said, "Polio-free Pakistan is at the forefront of our mission and eradication of this virus is priority of the present government." He said that all possible resources were being utilized to give children a safe and healthy future.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar had appointed him as in-charge of anti-polio campaign in Faisalabad division and during the last four days, he had visited all the districts of Faisalabad division including Chiniot district and reviewed the campaign's targets and checked the implementation on the anti-polio campaign in the field.

The minister said that it was the collective responsibility of the society to take effective measures to eradicate polio, and the cooperation of parents, scholars, teachers and all segments of society is need of the time to make anti-polio campaign successful.

He said that District Administrations, Health Authorities and other departments of the four districts had been working diligently.

Earlier, he presided over the meeting in DC Office Chiniot and reviewed the targets of anti-polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Riaz briefed the meeting that the district had a target of immunizing 248,286 children up to five years of age during the campaign and 603 team members were performing duties in this campaign. He informed that during the last three days, 233,915 children had been vaccinated, while for some reasons, the missing children would be vaccinated in catch up days and the district administration had determined to achieve vaccination goals.

The Provincial Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of the campaign and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar were trying to make Pakistan polio-free.

CEO DHA Dr. Mushtaq Bashir Aakaf also gave briefing on anti polio campaign.