Minister Reviews Anti-smog Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:16 PM

Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan presided over a departmental meeting here on Thursday to review anti-smog measures, taken by the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan presided over a departmental meeting here on Thursday to review anti-smog measures, taken by the department.

Deputy Director Ali Aijaz briefed the meeting that the EPD sealed 104 units in Wagha Town, served notices on 94 units and lodged FIRs against 28 persons. As many as 68 units were sealed in Ravi Town, 51 notices were served and FIRs were lodged against 30 persons; 64 units were sealed in Shalimar Town, 79 notices were served and FIRs were lodged against 20 accused; 40 units were sealed in DGB Town, 23 notices were served while FIRs were lodged against 16; 46 units were sealed in Gulberg Town, 14 notices were served while FIRs were lodged against 18 persons; and 21 units were sealed in Allama Iqbal Town and six notices were served during the past two months.

He also presented a report regarding inspection of brick-kilns. He briefed the minster that in two months, total 321 brick-kilns were visited by the EPD staff, 108 kilns were stopped from operation due to old technology, 41 notices were issued and 21 FIRs were lodged over violation of the laws.

He presented a report regarding traffic campaign by the EPD Lahore also, wherein a total of 18,576 vehicles were checked in the city and violation stickers were issued to 1,571 vehicles and 27 vehicles were impounded.

The minister applauded the efforts of the department and said that according to smog action plan, all relevant departments would have to perform well to ensure pollution-free environment.

