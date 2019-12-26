UrduPoint.com
Minister Reviews Anti-smog Measures

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 10:02 PM

Provincial Minister Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on smog to review implementations on anti-smog measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on smog to review implementations on anti-smog measures.

Secretary EPD Saima Saeed briefed the meeting about follow up of actions taken on the decisions of first meeting.

On a report about stone crushers, she said major clusters of stone crushers existed in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, DG Khan & Mianwali while action had been taken against the crusher of Sargodha on violations while water sprinkle system was installed at crushers in Mianwali.

Representative of the EPA told the meeting that for conversion of old technology brick kilns to zig zag, a summary has been prepared for approval from December 31. So far 516 kilns have been converted to zig zag while action against 2,394 kilns was taken.

Kilns in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Nankana Sahib would be converted to zig zag by March 31, 2020, whereas, kilns of remaining 13 districts of the red zone would be converted by June 30, and December 31 2020 onward, no old technology kiln would be allowed to operate.

Representative of industries department told the meeting that various industries were being inspected while matter of fuel standards had been taken up with the Federal government.

The minister said, on the occasion, that long term planing was needed to improve air quality index for next generations.

The minister directed the transport department to send a letter to all DCs and DPOs regarding a comprehensive strategy to control vehicle pollution in their areas.

