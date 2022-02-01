UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Arrangements At Bahawal Victoria Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Minister reviews arrangements at Bahawal Victoria Hospital

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the new emergency ward of Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the new emergency ward of Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital gave briefing to the Health Minister on the status of facilities, says a news release.

Dr Yasmin Rashid visited different sections of the Bahawal Victoria Hospital and appreciated the management. She also chaired the meeting of doctors. The staff and the faculty appreciated the efforts and the leadership of Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister said that adequate stock of essential medicines was available at public sector hospitals, adding that quality of services had improved and top quality services were being provided at public sector hospitals.

She said that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government was working to provide top quality healthcare services to people.

The minister said that through Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat card, Prime Minister Imran Khan had provided the best quality health services to people of Punjab. No past government provided such facilities to masses in the past, she added.

She said the health department were determined to take the quality of services to the next level.

There were satisfactory services for the people of Punjab. The health department had maderecord hiring in the last three years through transparent process, she added.

>