Minister reviews arrangements for International Human Rights Day programme

Fri 06th December 2019 | 06:23 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine presided over a departmental meeting to review arrangements for upcoming event of International Human Rights Day at the camp office on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine presided over a departmental meeting to review arrangements for upcoming event of International Human Rights Day at the camp office on Friday.

Secretary HR&MA Tariq Mehmood briefed the minister that letters had been dispatched to all districts of Punjab for painting competition and in this regard a grand event would be organised at Alhamra Hall, Lahore on Dec 9 in honour of position-holders.

He said that jury comprising teachers and representative of Human Rights Department would decide the Names of winners.

The minister said that the painting competition should be dedicated to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said it would be a great initiative to express solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris through paintings. He said the budding painters could highlight the Indian forces' brutalities in the held Kashmir.

He also ordered for making the best arrangements for the event and ensuring participation of youth from different educational institutions.

