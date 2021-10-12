UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Arrangements For Shan-e-Rehmat Programmes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:28 PM

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for organising Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference and holding Quran and Naat recitation and speech contests at district and tehsil levels

He chaired a meeting at the DC Office to review the administrative and security matters of the district administration. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ACDG) Farooq Akmal, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Sialkot Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Coordination Officer Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot Zubeir Wattoo, Coordination Officer Tehsil Council Faisal Shehzad, Hafiz Zaheer, Caretaker DSP Asad Butt, In-charge Security Branch and others.

The provincial minister said that a national Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference will be held in Sialkot on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He said the religious scholars, political leaders, officials of the civil administration, members of traders association and members of the district peace committee would attend the conference.

