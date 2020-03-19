Minister reviews availability of surgical instruments for prevention of coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that pharmaceutical companies and suppliers of surgical instruments should ensure availability of preventive masks, gloves and surgical instruments in markets.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday in which provision of safety masks, gloves, gowns, sanitizers, surgical instruments, recommendations for their preparation at local level and their prices came under review.

He said hoarders and illegal profiteers would be dealt with an iron hand in this hour of need.

Traders would have to stand with the government and the masses to effectively cope up with the situation and added that this global crisis would have to be defeated by making collective efforts.

Every person in the society had to play his proactive role in the war against coronavirus as every single life was very precious.

The officials of the health department apprised during the meeting that they had started purchasing preventive masks, gloves and other surgical instruments on emergency basis.

President LCCI Irfan Sheikh assured about surplus availability of sanitizers in markets.

Secretary Industries & Trade Capt. (R) Zafar Iqbal, Additional Secretary Ashar Zaidi,Director Pharmacy, officers of Industries & Trade, manufacturers and representativesof surgical instruments and pharmaceutical companies also attended the meeting.