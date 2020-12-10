Minister reviews availability, prices of edibles

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday presided over a meeting of the task force for price control here at Industries department to review the availability, prices and monitoring of essential items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday presided over a meeting of the task force for price control here at Industries department to review the availability, prices and monitoring of essential items.

According to spokesperson, the minister expressed strong displeasure over non decrease in the price of sugar in provincial capital and different parts of the province.

He reprimanded the administration and said the administration should mend its ways as enough discussions had already been held. "The administration is also responsible and the performance report will be forwarded to the chief minister's office," he added.

The minister inquired about the sale of sugar at an exorbitant rate despite the availability of local sugar in the market and the ex-mill rate was also less.

The administration should explain the situation, the minister added and directed that sugar prices should be in accordance with the ex-mill rate.

He said that impassiveness of the administration with regard to implementation on notified prices was deplorable as hoarders and profiteers were the enemy of humanity and deserved no leniency.

Mian Aslam Iqbal directed continuous monitoring of sugar and other essential items and the meeting decided to speed up crackdown against illegal profiteers.

The meeting was told that 45000 complaints had been lodged about price hike at Qeemat App Punjab and more than 44000 had been resolved.

Cane Commissioner and officers of line departments attended the meeting while commissioners, DCs and police officers participated through video link.