Minister Reviews Chuburji Quarters Ground's Rehabilitation Work

Sat 19th June 2021 | 10:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal here Saturday visited Chauburji Quarters Ground and Dungi Ground Samanabad where he reviewed the rehabilitation work of both the grounds.

Secretary I&C Ehsan Bhatta, DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar, Chief Engineer LDA and Directors of PHA were also present.

Talking to media on this occasion, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Chauburji Quarters Ground had been in a bad condition for the last six years. This important ground was being used as a dumping station for the metro train project. He said the Chauburji Quarters Ground will be fully restored in the next one and a half months.

MAO College Ground, which had been useless for the last 20 years, was also restored, he said.

Improvement and rehabilitation work of all the grounds of Provincial Constituency PP-151 was in full swing, adding, "We are grateful to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for the provision of funds for the rehabilitation of the grounds." He said that 3.94 percent growth rate of the economy was the result of hard work of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, "The national economy is improving while the economy of looters of national resources is sinking." The PML-N government was not concerned about the country and had jeopardized economy, he added.

The PML-N did not allow the welfare schemes of the poor to be completed for many years due to personal obstinacy but the PTI government had also completed 8,000 uncompleted schemes of previous governments.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the PML-N, which makes false claims of development, put Punjab under heavy debt of Rs 1,200 billion. He mentioned that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, PTI government managed to increase exports revenue up to US 22 billion Dollars, and GDP growth rate in Punjab recorded at 3.94 percent.

He said more than Rs 56 billion in tax relief was given Punjab government to the business community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The budget of the province for the new financial year was a reflection of the aspirations of the people and the historic annual development programme of Rs. 560 billion would usher in a new era of development in Punjab, he concluded.

