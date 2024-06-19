Minister Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements In Sialkot
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique with Commissioner Gujranwala
Naveed Haider Shirazi visited Sambrial and Daska, and reviewed arrangements of
cleanliness on Eidul Azha.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain gave a briefing about the arrangements for
cleaning on Eid in Iqbal city and across the district.
Assistant Commissioners Ahsan Mumtaz, Anwar Ali Kanju, chief officers of local bodies
were also present.
Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz,
the implementation of the comprehensive cleaning plan, including removal of offals and remains
of sacrificial animals, was in progress for which the administration and district government of all
the districts of the province were working together.
The minister said under the zero waste policy, officers and staff were present in the field
while the chief minister was monitoring the operations regarding cleanliness.
He said that control rooms had been set up in all major cities where citizens could register their
complaints regarding sanitation. A central control room had also been set up at the head
office of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) in Sialkot district.
All complaints received on helpline 1139 in Sialkot had been redressed, he said.
Commissioner Naveed Haider Shirazi said that all possible resources had been used for cleaning
in six districts of the division on Eid-ul-Azha.
