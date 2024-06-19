Open Menu

Minister Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique with Commissioner Gujranwala

Naveed Haider Shirazi visited Sambrial and Daska, and reviewed arrangements of

cleanliness on Eidul Azha.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain gave a briefing about the arrangements for

cleaning on Eid in Iqbal city and across the district.

Assistant Commissioners Ahsan Mumtaz, Anwar Ali Kanju, chief officers of local bodies

were also present.

Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz,

the implementation of the comprehensive cleaning plan, including removal of offals and remains

of sacrificial animals, was in progress for which the administration and district government of all

the districts of the province were working together.

The minister said under the zero waste policy, officers and staff were present in the field

while the chief minister was monitoring the operations regarding cleanliness.

He said that control rooms had been set up in all major cities where citizens could register their

complaints regarding sanitation. A central control room had also been set up at the head

office of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) in Sialkot district.

All complaints received on helpline 1139 in Sialkot had been redressed, he said.

Commissioner Naveed Haider Shirazi said that all possible resources had been used for cleaning

in six districts of the division on Eid-ul-Azha.

