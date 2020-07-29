Minister reviews cleanliness arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday reviewed cleanliness arrangements made here for Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to media persons during his visit to the office of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company he said, the authorities concerned on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Bazdar have finalized arrangements in the province.

The authorities finalized a plan in consultation with Solid Waste, Tiger Force, TMA and other departments concerned.

The departments have been directed to remove entrails of sacrificial animals within shortest possible time and make all out efforts to clear all residential areas during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez was also present.

To a question, Fayyaz Chohan said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were not ready to trust each other.

Criticizing the role of Maulana Fazal-ul-Rehman, he said Maulana was trying to take advantage of the situation and arranged a meeting of Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said the incumbent government would complete its constitutional term and nefarious designs of the opposition would be foiled.

Chohan said that due to effective policies of the government the situation of the coronavirus pandemic was under control in the country.

He urged the citizens not to violate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to control spread of coronavirus.