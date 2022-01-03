Minister reviews cleanliness arrangements of city

Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Monday reviewed the cleanliness situation of provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Monday reviewed the cleanliness situation of provincial capital.

He was chairing a meeting here which was attended by Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman, Special Secretary Local Government Musarrat Jabeen, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ali Sher Chatha, CEO, LWMC Rafia Haider and other officials.

The meeting deliberated on increasing the number of waste collection points in Lahore and further improving the sanitation situation.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed directed that LWMC should come up with a plan to further increase the number of waste collection points and find an alternative site for the closed waste collection points within a week.

He said that immediate steps should be taken to eradicate illegal dumping sites and awareness campaign should be launched to discourage the trend of littering on the roads.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed directed the LWMC officials to formulate a comprehensive policy for the detection and elimination of ghost employees and to track and dismiss them immediately. He said that no compromise would be made on the issue of sanitation. No effort should be spared for cleanliness in the city, LWMC officials should ensure the best cleaning arrangements throughout the city, he added. Sanitation arrangements should be monitored on daily basis. He said, "It is our responsibility to provide a clean environment to the citizens," adding that citizens' complaints should be addressed on a priority basis.