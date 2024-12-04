Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani chaired a meeting to review progress of the Chief Minister Punjab’s Kissan Package, the 'Grow More Wheat' campaign, and other key projects at Agriculture House, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani chaired a meeting to review progress of the Chief Minister Punjab’s Kissan Package, the 'Grow More Wheat' campaign, and other key projects at Agriculture House, here on Wednesday.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was also present.

During the briefing, the minister was informed that, under the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, a facility for farmers to withdraw 30 per cent cash through the Kissan Card has been made available. Farmers from non-digitized areas can also apply for the Kissan Card. To date, over 1.3 million farmers have applied for the Kissan Card, with the Bank of Punjab completing the scrutiny of over 500,000 applications. Through the Kissan Card, purchases worth Rs 27 billion have been made in the province, including Rs 12 billion spent on DAP fertilizer. Overall, 91 per cent of fertilizer purchases have been facilitated through the Kissan Card.

The Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani highlighted that the Kissan Card has provided timely agricultural inputs for wheat cultivation through interest-free loan schemes, rescuing the farmers from middlemen exploitation. He directed strict monitoring of the purchase process under the Kissan Card and immediate action against dealers overcharging or creating artificial shortages of seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural medicines.

Farmers can report any complaints regarding the Kissan Card to the Punjab Agriculture Department’s helpline at 0800-17000, he added.

The minister said under the Chief Minister Punjab’s Green Tractor Programme, allotment letters have been issued to 9,382 of the 9,500 successful applicants. Of these, 7,110 farmers have deposited their share of the payment with banks, and 1,280 tractors have been manufactured.

The meeting was further briefed on the 'Solarization of Tube Wells' programme, which aims to convert 8,000 tube wells from electricity and diesel to solar systems across Punjab.

The CM, Punjab has approved a budget of Rs 2.5 billion for this initiative, and applications process will be started from December 9, 2024. The quota for the programme will be distributed at the district level, and balloting will be held in the presence of district administration and elected representatives.

Under the Chief Minister, Punjab’s Smog Control Programme, 1,000 Super Seeders have been distributed to farmers this year. These have facilitated the scientific utilisation of rice stubble on over 100,000 acres of land, preventing stubble burning. By July 2025, an additional 4,000 Super Seeders will be provided to farmers.

Progress is also being continued on the establishment of Agri Malls in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Multan and Bahawalpur according to the set timelines. The province has already achieved over 98.7 per cent of the wheat cultivation target as the wheat has been cultivated on an area of more than 1 crore and 52 lakh acres in Punjab. Applications are being sought from farmers for the 'Grow More Wheat' package until December 15, 2024.

Demonstration plots for sesame, soybean, and canola cultivation are being established under the Chief Minister, Punjab’s Kissan Package, alongside seminars to provide technical guidance to farmers. The meeting also reviewed the local manufacturing and supply of agricultural machinery.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo affirmed that the timelines of the Chief Minister Punjab’s Kissan Package are being strictly adhered to. He further emphasized the proactive involvement of agriculture extension officials, university students, and interns under the Chief Minister Punjab’s Internship Programme in achieving wheat cultivation targets.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Director Generals of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Rana Tajammul, Agriculture Department Consultant Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali while the Chief Scientist Dr. Sajid Rehman from Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad joined online.