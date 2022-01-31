UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Construction Work On Mothers & Child Block In Gangaram Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Child block in Gangaram Hospital

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday presided over a meeting here at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) to review the construction work on Mothers and Child block in Gangaram Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday presided over a meeting here at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) to review the construction work on Mothers and Child block in Gangaram Hospital.

The steering committee members for the construction of Mothers and Child block in Ganga Ram Hospital including Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Children Hospital Managing Director Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem and others were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the Mother and Child Block in Gangaram Hospital was being set up as per the valuable and technical suggestions of steering committee members.

She said that four different units were being set up in the Gangaram Mother and Child Block.

She said that the construction of Mothers and Child Block would be completed on time and it would be opened for the public soon.

She said that four different units were being set up and required facilities for both Mother and Child would be provided under one roof. "This block will be one of its kind and will help us save thousands of mothers and children", she added.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Fatima Jinnah Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Denmark prepared to send military equipment to Ukr ..

Denmark prepared to send military equipment to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Johnson Says Will Speak to Putin 'as Soon as I Can ..

Johnson Says Will Speak to Putin 'as Soon as I Can"

2 minutes ago
 Russia-Belarus Drills Purely Defensive in Nature, ..

Russia-Belarus Drills Purely Defensive in Nature, Pose No Threat - Envoy to UN

2 minutes ago
 FBR surpasses 7 months revenue collection target b ..

FBR surpasses 7 months revenue collection target by Rs 262 bln

2 minutes ago
 Nebenzia Asks US to Back Up Claims of 100,000 Russ ..

Nebenzia Asks US to Back Up Claims of 100,000 Russian Troops at Ukrainian Border

2 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Denies Tallinn's Claim Ru ..

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Tallinn's Claim Russian Aircraft Entered Estonia ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>