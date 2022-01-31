Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Child block in Gangaram Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday presided over a meeting here at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) to review the construction work on Mothers and Child block in Gangaram Hospital.

The steering committee members for the construction of Mothers and Child block in Ganga Ram Hospital including Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Children Hospital Managing Director Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem and others were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the Mother and Child Block in Gangaram Hospital was being set up as per the valuable and technical suggestions of steering committee members.

She said that four different units were being set up in the Gangaram Mother and Child Block.

She said that the construction of Mothers and Child Block would be completed on time and it would be opened for the public soon.

She said that required facilities for both Mother and Child would be provided under one roof. "This block will be one of its kind and will help us save thousands of mothers and children", she added.