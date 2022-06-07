UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Construction Work On Residential Schemes

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Minister reviews construction work on residential schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Housing Minister, Dr. Amjad Ali Tuesday during a monthly review meeting directed to expedite work on construction of residential colonies in merged districts.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary Housing, Director General Pakistan Housing Authority and concerned officials.

On the occasion, meeting was informed about Jarma Housing Scheme Kohat, High Rise flats Hayatabad, Civil Quarters Flat, Surezai Residencies, Peri Urban Housing Schemes, Merged Districts Residential Colonies, Hungu Township, Jalozai Housing Project, Media Colony Dangram, Havalian Township and Rehman Baba Complex.

The meeting was told that 68 percent work on Jarma Housing Scheme has been completed and remaining work would complete with six months.

It was told that work on High Rise Flats Hayatabad would complete in October this year.

Addressing the meeting, housing minister directed to accelerate work on Peri Urban Housing Projects and completion of Dangram Media Colony master plan till June 15.

He also directed protection of plantation on residential schemes and strict monitoring of construction schemes.

