UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews Corona Preventive Measures

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Minister reviews corona preventive measures

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Bangash Wednesday visited Tehsil Municipal Committee Kohat and apprised himself about the anti corona measures

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Bangash Wednesday visited Tehsil Municipal Committee Kohat and apprised himself about the anti corona measures.

He was accompanied by CM Adviser on Science and Information Technology, Zia Ullah Bangash.

He also chaired a meeting in Town Municipal Office and reviewed the steps being taken so far to prevent COVID-19 from further spreading.

He also directed Project Director Kohat Development Authority to further improve performance and facilitate public in resolution of their problems adding that available resources would be utilized to address the core issues confronted by people.

He also urged people to maintain social distancing and support government in its efforts to contain corona.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Kohat From Government

Recent Stories

147 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organi ..

5 minutes ago

Two held for killing minor in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Most Americans Favor Creation of Independent Pales ..

20 minutes ago

Balochistan Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers co ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.