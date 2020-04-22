Minister reviews corona preventive measures

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Bangash Wednesday visited Tehsil Municipal Committee Kohat and apprised himself about the anti corona measures

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Bangash Wednesday visited Tehsil Municipal Committee Kohat and apprised himself about the anti corona measures.

He was accompanied by CM Adviser on Science and Information Technology, Zia Ullah Bangash.

He also chaired a meeting in Town Municipal Office and reviewed the steps being taken so far to prevent COVID-19 from further spreading.

He also directed Project Director Kohat Development Authority to further improve performance and facilitate public in resolution of their problems adding that available resources would be utilized to address the core issues confronted by people.

He also urged people to maintain social distancing and support government in its efforts to contain corona.