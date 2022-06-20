UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Coronavirus, Polio Situation In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Minister reviews coronavirus, polio situation in Punjab

Provincial Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting here on Monday to review coronavirus and polio situation in the province

Director EPI Dr. Mukhtar Awan and Deputy Secretary Vertical Programmes Syeda Ramla briefed the minister about the measures taken so far to control coronavirus and polio. Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Asim Altaf and other officers were also present.

The provincial minister said, "Corona and polio situation in Punjab is being monitored continuously. So far 86 per cent of the population across Punjab has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. 94 per cent of the population has been given at least one dose to prevent coronas.

Corona vaccine is being administered in all government hospitals in Punjab," he added.

He said that children would be vaccinated against polio in six districts of Punjab from June 27 to July 3. Around 4.5 million children in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali districts would be vaccinated. During the next anti-polio campaign, the total target of vaccinating children would be achieved. Relevant officers have been directed to achieve the goal of vaccinating children during the anti-polio campaign.

All stakeholders have to work hard to eradicate coronavirus and polio. He assured that vaccination teams would be given full protection during the anti-polio campaign.

