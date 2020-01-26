Minister reviews coronavirus preventive measures at AIIAP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Sunday visited the Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) Lahore and reviewed precautionary measures taken against coronavirus at the international arrival lounge by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in collaboration with health departments.

Pakistan has started screening all the passengers arriving from China where the deadly coronavirus broke out that causes respiratory diseases in animals, birds and humans.

Earlier, the minister got briefing from the Director P&D and Airport Manager (APM) regarding status of new Car Park/Access roads and proposed Separate Domestic Departure Lounge at the AIIAP, an Aviation Division press release said here.

The director briefed the minister about progress and salient features of the project, while the APM apprised him regarding administrative actions in hand to open and operate the new car park.

Sarwar directed the CAA management to run the new Carpark on self-collection basis without involving any contractor, and make all necessary arrangements before its inauguration.

The minister also visited Cargo Throughput Charges (CTC) control room and Cargo Complex (Import / Export) Sheds where he was briefed about working of the departments. The deputy APM, vigilance and CTC officers accompanied the minister there.