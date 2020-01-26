UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews Coronavirus Preventive Measures At AIIAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:10 PM

Minister reviews coronavirus preventive measures at AIIAP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Sunday visited the Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) Lahore and reviewed precautionary measures taken against coronavirus at the international arrival lounge by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in collaboration with health departments.

Pakistan has started screening all the passengers arriving from China where the deadly coronavirus broke out that causes respiratory diseases in animals, birds and humans.

Earlier, the minister got briefing from the Director P&D and Airport Manager (APM) regarding status of new Car Park/Access roads and proposed Separate Domestic Departure Lounge at the AIIAP, an Aviation Division press release said here.

The director briefed the minister about progress and salient features of the project, while the APM apprised him regarding administrative actions in hand to open and operate the new car park.

Sarwar directed the CAA management to run the new Carpark on self-collection basis without involving any contractor, and make all necessary arrangements before its inauguration.

The minister also visited Cargo Throughput Charges (CTC) control room and Cargo Complex (Import / Export) Sheds where he was briefed about working of the departments. The deputy APM, vigilance and CTC officers accompanied the minister there.

Related Topics

Lahore Import China Car Progress Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

11 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

56 minutes ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

1 hour ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.