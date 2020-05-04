UrduPoint.com
Minister Reviews Data Of COVID-19 Patients In ICUs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:42 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday chaired a meeting to review data of patients in Intensive Care Units, at the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday chaired a meeting to review data of patients in Intensive Care Units, at the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department here.

Present at the meeting were Additional Secretary Technical Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department Dr. Salman Shahid, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Dr. Mehmood Shaukat and Dr. Kamran while leading pulmonologists from teaching hospitals, administrators and officials from medical teaching universities and hospitals joined through video link.

The Minister undertook a review of the data and statistics of the patients under treatment at the Intensive Care Units of different hospitals and discussed the resources required at the facilities.

The respective heads of Medical Teaching Institutions and experts at hospitals presented their reports and data.

The Minister said that adequate number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff was present at the facilities and necessary steps were being taken to save the lives of patients at the ICUs.

She said, "The purpose of calling a meeting of ICUs experts is to share experiences, discuss the lessons learnt, take steps to improve the treatment of COVID-19 patients and discuss if any additional resources were required. So far patients with comorbidities have been shifted to ICUs and all out efforts are being made for the recovery of serious and critically ill patients."The Punjab Health Minister further said, "All out resources are being utilized to combat the pandemic and our courageous doctors are fully motivated to serve the patients."

