Minister reviews dengue situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday presided over a meeting here at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) to review dengue situation in the province.

According to spokesperson for P&SHD here, Additional Secretary Dr Asim Altaf and PITB officials presented a detailed report on dengue prevention activities to the Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said performance of all departments for prevention of dengue in Punjab was being reviewed.

He said that strict action would be taken on bogus reporting regarding dengue prevention activities, adding that all resources should be used for dengue prevention in Punjab. "No negligence will be tolerated in dengue prevention activities", he added.