UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Dengue Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Minister reviews dengue situation

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday presided over a meeting here at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) to review dengue situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday presided over a meeting here at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) to review dengue situation in the province.

According to spokesperson for P&SHD here, Additional Secretary Dr Asim Altaf and PITB officials presented a detailed report on dengue prevention activities to the Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said performance of all departments for prevention of dengue in Punjab was being reviewed.

He said that strict action would be taken on bogus reporting regarding dengue prevention activities, adding that all resources should be used for dengue prevention in Punjab. "No negligence will be tolerated in dengue prevention activities", he added.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab All

Recent Stories

Senators demand more relief for masses in budget

Senators demand more relief for masses in budget

3 minutes ago
 Four injured in roof collapse

Four injured in roof collapse

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary reaffirms commitment to strength ..

Foreign Secretary reaffirms commitment to strengthen Pakistan,Turkey ties

3 minutes ago
 Sandeman Hospital Quetta Administration repairs an ..

Sandeman Hospital Quetta Administration repairs angiography machine after one ye ..

3 minutes ago
 Tarar challenges PTI to hold open debate over NAB ..

Tarar challenges PTI to hold open debate over NAB Act

38 minutes ago
 Veteran cameraman among five UK citizens released ..

Veteran cameraman among five UK citizens released by Taliban

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.