Minister reviews development works in Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Monday that all available resources were being utilized to put the country on road to development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated this while reviewing development works in Okara, said a handout.

The minister said the coming budget would definitely prove to be a people-friendly while the Punjab government was taking special interest in development works.

He reviewed tuff tiles and other development works in Yousuf Colony, Ahmed Town.

Later, he visited St James Catholic Church and inspected steps taken for its renovation.