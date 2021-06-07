UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews Development Works In Okara

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Minister reviews development works in Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Monday that all available resources were being utilized to put the country on road to development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated this while reviewing development works in Okara, said a handout.

The minister said the coming budget would definitely prove to be a people-friendly while the Punjab government was taking special interest in development works.

He reviewed tuff tiles and other development works in Yousuf Colony, Ahmed Town.

Later, he visited St James Catholic Church and inspected steps taken for its renovation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Budget Road Okara Church All

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

40 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.