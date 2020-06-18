UrduPoint.com
Minister Reviews Draft Of Labourers Safety & Health Facilities Law

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Thursday presided over a meeting held to reviewed proposed legislation for the safety and health facilities of labourers.

The meeting among others was attended by the Provincial Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Khan, Advisor to KP CM on Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant to KP CM on Minorities' Affairs Wazir Zada, Advocate General (AG) Shumail Butt, Secretary Labour Kamran Rehman, Secretary Law Masood Ahmad and representatives of other authorities concerned.

The meeting discussed different sections of the draft law in detail. Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said the proposed legislation was aimed to guarantee the safety of labourers at their work place.

He said the protection of labourers was the responsibility of the Labour Department, but still some agencies were out of its domain.

He said the enforcement of the proposed law would now extend the ambit of the Labour Department to the labourers of the mining sector.

Under the proposed legislation, he said punishments had been tuned up and minimum penalty for the violators was at least Rs 20,000 and maximum Rs one million while the limit of minimum penalty for the repetition of the violation has been fixed at Rs 50,000 and maximum penalty up to Rs two million.

An imprisonment up to a period of one year has also been proposed for the violators under the draft law.

Furthermore, under the proposed law, the Labour Department would also be empowered for issuance of guidelines for the safety measures for labourers working in different sectors. A council would also be established under the proposed law.

