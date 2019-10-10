UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Reviews Draft Of Punjab Labour Deletion Policy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:49 PM

Minister reviews draft of Punjab labour deletion policy

Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday presided over a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the draft of labour deletion policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday presided over a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the draft of labour deletion policy.

The meeting decided to make the policy more comprehensive and effective through consultation with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority and other stakeholders.

Mian Aslam said that purpose of the policy was to protect the interests of local labour community as well as to expedite their capacity.

Under the policy, local labour would be trained to find jobs in different sectors.

Similarly, the need for providing skilled human resource to the industry, to be set up through foreign investment, will also be fulfilled, he added. He explained that local labour would be provided necessary training in collaboration with TEVTA and foreign companies and added that technical education institutions will be set up in special economic zones.

Similarly, growth-rate of the local labour would be enhanced through international universities.

In this regard, the technical education courses have been designed according to market needs, he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman FPCCI Standing Committee on Leather and Leather Goods Sheikh Khurram Aftab called on Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and apprised him about the problems being faced by the leather industry.

The minister assured that the Federal government would be contacted for finding a solution to problems relating to the federal government.

He said that steps would be taken to save leather from wastage before the start of next season and asked the leather industry high-ups to submit their recommendations in this regard.

He said that prospect of setting up lab will be reviewed for the checking of leather samples in Punjab.

Earlier, Aslam Iqbal planted a sapling in Gulfishan Colony, Gulshan-e-Ravi under Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab CPEC Market From Government Industry Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Hussain Al Hammadi visit police ac ..

21 minutes ago

Tickets now on sale for Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tour ..

21 minutes ago

Ahmed, Sajid, Zulfiqar contribute in victories for ..

27 minutes ago

Al Rumaithi leads UAE delegation in GCC Supreme Mi ..

36 minutes ago

Trump Says To Meet With China's Vice Premier on Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Tom Harrison and Warren Deutrom feature in the six ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.