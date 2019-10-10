Minister reviews draft of Punjab labour deletion policy

Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday presided over a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the draft of labour deletion policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday presided over a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the draft of labour deletion policy.

The meeting decided to make the policy more comprehensive and effective through consultation with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority and other stakeholders.

Mian Aslam said that purpose of the policy was to protect the interests of local labour community as well as to expedite their capacity.

Under the policy, local labour would be trained to find jobs in different sectors.

Similarly, the need for providing skilled human resource to the industry, to be set up through foreign investment, will also be fulfilled, he added. He explained that local labour would be provided necessary training in collaboration with TEVTA and foreign companies and added that technical education institutions will be set up in special economic zones.

Similarly, growth-rate of the local labour would be enhanced through international universities.

In this regard, the technical education courses have been designed according to market needs, he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman FPCCI Standing Committee on Leather and Leather Goods Sheikh Khurram Aftab called on Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and apprised him about the problems being faced by the leather industry.

The minister assured that the Federal government would be contacted for finding a solution to problems relating to the federal government.

He said that steps would be taken to save leather from wastage before the start of next season and asked the leather industry high-ups to submit their recommendations in this regard.

He said that prospect of setting up lab will be reviewed for the checking of leather samples in Punjab.

Earlier, Aslam Iqbal planted a sapling in Gulfishan Colony, Gulshan-e-Ravi under Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign.