Minister Reviews Drainage Arrangements In Gujrat

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique, along with Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Sherazi and Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, visited various parts of Gujrat city to assess ongoing drainage and flood management efforts.

During the visit, the delegation inspected Loraye Chowk and University Road, where urban flooding had been brought under control through the strategic diversion of water flow.

Heavy machinery had already been installed at key points, and additional equipment was being deployed to expedite dewatering operations.

Minister Zeeshan Rafique stated that the district administration and provincial agencies were working on an emergency basis to ensure the safety and protection of citizens. He noted that the embankment at Loraye Chowk had been reinforced, and instructions had been issued to strengthen the DC Bund Madina to keep the rising water levels under control.

