Minister Reviews Edibles' Availability, Prices, Monitoring Process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting of task force for price control to review availability of essential edibles, their prices and monitoring process.

The Minister while addressing the participants disclosed that price control authority was being established in the province, adding that the committee would complete its work with regard to establishing authority within the next ten days.

Aslam Iqbal regretfully remarked that violation of prices fixed by the government of essential items in few areas was a question mark on the performance of the relevant district administration. He directed the administration to reform their professional, competent and abilities.

Aslam Iqbal said that whatever sugar price was fixed by the committee set up by the Federal government, would be fully implemented in Punjab.

The Minister informed that 20kg flour bag was available at Rs 860 in Punjab.

He directed the administration to keep a strict vigil on the prices of ghee in the markets.

He directed that administration of every district should review the prices of pulses jointly with the Karyana Merchants Association.

He emphasized that Industries & Trade department must be taken into confidence while fixing the prices of pulses.

He deplored over non-display of price lists in the shops so far and directed to take strict action against those shopkeepers who failed to adhere to the government instructions.

The Minister asserted that effective steps must be taken to eradicate price hiking in the province.

He exhorted the officials concerned to work as a unified team with diligence and dedication in order to bring stability in the prices of essential items.

Secretary I&T Capt. (R) Zafar Iqbal, DG Industries and officers of departments concerned attended the meeting while Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and police officers across the province attended the meeting via video link.

