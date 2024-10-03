SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A performance review meeting of the Department of Education was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Education Department Rana Sikandar Hayat, at the Commissioner's Office, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Task Force on Education Mazhar Mahmood, Advisor and Member of the Chief Minister’s Advisory Committee Shakeel Bhatti, Chairman of the Punjab Education Foundation Malik Shoaib Awan, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, along with parliamentarians and administrative officers.

Director of Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar and Chief Executive Officer Education Sardar Akhtar Abbas Baloch provided detailed briefings on their respective institutions.

The minister announced that all 596 vacant teaching positions in government colleges of Sargodha division would be filled with College Teaching Interns (CTIs).

He said that the education-friendly initiative had led to record enrollments in public educational institutions this year, with students achieving top positions at the board level. The minister said that new BS programs and essential facilities were being ensured in government colleges.

He also mentioned the encouraging results of the newly introduced MDCAT programme in government colleges. Additionally, he directed the deputy commissioner to identify a location for the establishment of an alternative institution to Government College in Sargodha city and a Teachers Training Centre at the University of Sargodha, and to submit a report to his office.

The provincial minister also took notice of the four vacant positions of district officer secondary and deputy district education officers in Sargodha, issuing immediate orders for their appointments.