Minister Reviews Eid Milad Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 05:21 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mian Kazim Ali Pirzada has said that adhering to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) holds the key to success in both in the world and the hereafter.
He made the remarks while presiding over a review meeting regarding arrangements for celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with religious devotion and respect. The meeting was attended by RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Munawar Hussain and other administrative officials. The Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar also participated in the meeting via video link.
The Deputy Commissioners of the three districts briefed the meeting on arrangements for Eid Milad, while the District Police Officers provided updates on security and traffic plans.
Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mian Kazim Ali Pirzada emphasized that all resources would be utilized to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with religious devotion and respect. He mentioned that following the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, public and private buildings will be illuminated. The minister directed that excellent arrangements be made for Milad processions, gatherings and other events, ensuring uninterrupted an electricity supply, cleanliness and foolproof security.
