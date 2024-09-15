Minister Reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi Preparations In High-level Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 11:20 PM
PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting regarding the preparation for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.
According to the focal person media, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the meeting was attended by the Commissioner Sahiwal, Iqbal Syed, RPO, Mehboob Rasheed, Deputy Commissioner, Sadia Mehr and others.
During the meeting, the focus was on the main procession route for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.
Deputy Commissioner Sadia Mehr provided a detailed briefing on the current status of arrangements. All departments were urged to ensure that facilities are in place to manage the large crowds expected for the event.
The provincial minister emphasized the importance of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal for
the Muslim community and reiterated the commitment of the government to ensure public convenience during the celebrations.
He called on the organizers of the processions to closely coordinate with the district administration and law enforcement agencies to maintain order and security.
Kermani also stressed the need for respect during the processions, urging participants to avoid any mishandling of langar, niyaz, and tabarak, which are traditionally distributed during the event.
Furthermore, he advised the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.
On the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the government aimed to create an atmosphere of peace and order, ensuring the smooth flow of the celebrations for the public.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hectic consultation process among political parties on constitutional package held2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi7 minutes ago
-
2 robbers arrested, weapons, motorcycles seized32 minutes ago
-
Hot forecast for Lahore32 minutes ago
-
Rallies, Mahafil-e-Naat to be held on 12th Rabiul Awal in Hyderabad52 minutes ago
-
Police to ensure safety of life, property of citizens: DIG Operations2 hours ago
-
CM for strengthening democracy for country’s sustainable stability, development2 hours ago
-
GGHSS Havelian sets historic milestone in board inter exam2 hours ago
-
Usman Shaukat elected as RCCI's President, Khalid Qazi SVP2 hours ago
-
12 BISE employees appointed as junior clerks2 hours ago
-
25 vehicles challaned over violations in one day2 hours ago
-
5 coalminers die in Harnai2 hours ago