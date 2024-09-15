Minister reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations in high-level meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting regarding the preparation for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

According to the focal person media, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the meeting was attended by the Commissioner Sahiwal, Iqbal Syed, RPO, Mehboob Rasheed, Deputy Commissioner, Sadia Mehr and others.

During the meeting, the focus was on the main procession route for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Deputy Commissioner Sadia Mehr provided a detailed briefing on the current status of arrangements. All departments were urged to ensure that facilities are in place to manage the large crowds expected for the event.

The provincial minister emphasized the importance of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal for

the Muslim community and reiterated the commitment of the government to ensure public convenience during the celebrations.

He called on the organizers of the processions to closely coordinate with the district administration and law enforcement agencies to maintain order and security.

Kermani also stressed the need for respect during the processions, urging participants to avoid any mishandling of langar, niyaz, and tabarak, which are traditionally distributed during the event.

Furthermore, he advised the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

On the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the government aimed to create an atmosphere of peace and order, ensuring the smooth flow of the celebrations for the public.