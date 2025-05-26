Minister reviews facilities at Social Security Hospital Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar visited Social Security Hospital Sialkot.

On this occasion, he made a detailed review of OPD, emergency, medical ward, pharmacy, laboratory and other wards and also visited the patients under treatment.

He inquired about the medical facilities provided in the hospital and expressed satisfaction with the overall performance and appreciated the services of MS. He announced that under Social Security, all hospitals across Punjab will be shifted to solar energy in phases.

According to the provincial minister, Social Security Hospital Sialkot is providing health facilities to 64,000 registered labor families, benefiting a total of 5,50,000 people.

He also assured to fill the shortage of medical officers and staff in the hospital soon.

On this occasion, the Director Social Welfare and Deputy Director Labor gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister on departmental matters.

Faisal Ayub Khokhar stressed that the labor department should ensure the provision of minimum wages to the laborers and any violation of child labour would not be tolerated.

He directed the Punjab Employees Social Security Agency to play an effective role in the registration of workers and collection of dues.

Furthermore, the provincial minister announced that the Chief Minister Punjab Ration Card is being issued from July 1, which will directly benefit the labour community.