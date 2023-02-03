UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews Facilities, Security Arrangements At Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Darbar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Minister reviews facilities, security arrangements at Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Darbar

Caretaker Provincial Minister Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir on Friday visited the shrine of the great spiritual figure Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar at Pakpattan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir on Friday visited the shrine of the great spiritual figure Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar at Pakpattan.

He laid wreaths and offered a special prayer for the development and prosperity of the country. He visited various parts of the Darbar and reviewed the facilities and security arrangements made for the pilgrims and directed that fool-proof security should be ensured for the pilgrims at the Baba Farid Darbar, said a handout issued here.

The minister paid a rich tribute to Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar and said that he had served islam and humanity throughout his life.

He said it was a matter of fortune for him to attend the shrine of the great spiritual personality of the subcontinent.

He said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi has directed provision of all possible facilities for the pilgrims. He emphasised that everyone had to play their role for the stability of Pakistan and the integrity of the country.

Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Zonal Administrator Auqaf Gohar Mustafa and other eminent mushaikh and scholars were also present.

