Minister reviews financial, administrative matters of LWMC

LAHORE, Sept 05 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat on Thursday instructed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to provide all details of the contracts, contractor agreements, sale of waste from 2011 onwards.

The minister chaired maiden meeting of the committee constituted by chief minister Punjab to review the financial and administrative matters of the LWMC to evolve a lasting and self sustainable model for waste management.

WASA Managing Director briefed the meeting that Lahore was divided in two parts for waste management one each was assigned to Albayrak and Oz Pak companies while the LWMC responsible for 22 Union Councils waste management and cleanliness.

The minister asked the MD WASA to inform the capacity of the local waste management companies in the next meeting as well besides why agreements were made with international companies when local resources were available.

He instructed the urban unit to provide technical support to the LWMC in waste management which could be managed amicably with technical experts support.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Planning and Development board Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, Urban Unit Chief, Chief Commissioner Lahore, former director of LWMC and special monitoring unit officials.