Minister Reviews Flood Relief Activities In Gujrat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited the flood-affected areas of district Gujrat to review ongoing relief operations and meet the victims.
Accompanied by PML legislators and party leaders, the minister distributed relief items among flood-hit families and inspected the DC embankment damaged by flood torrents coming from Kashmir.
He also reviewed the reconstruction work at the site.Talking to the media in the Sook Kalan area of Jalalpur Jattan, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said the Punjab government stood firmly with the flood victims and would not leave them alone in this difficult time.
Helping the affected families, he added, was both a national and religious duty.The minister assured that the government would continue support until the rehabilitation of the last affected person.
“We believe in practical measures, not hollow claims.He stated that a survey of damages would be conducted after water recession, following which the Punjab government would announce a major relief package.
He also informed that Rs15 billion had been approved for Gujrat’s development schemes, ensuring transparent utilization of funds.Work on the damaged embankment was underway on an emergency basis, while additional machinery had been deployed for dewatering operations, he said, warning of action against those deliberately throwing waste into drains.Later, the minister also attended a briefing chaired by the Chief Minister of Punjab regarding the flood situation in Gujrat.
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Bahawalpur visits flood relief camps, distributes food, supplies34 seconds ago
-
71,299 people rescued from Muzaffargarh flood-hit areas35 seconds ago
-
Punjab faces worst floods in years as millions affected, rescue operations intensify37 seconds ago
-
Social Welfare officials visit flood relief camp in Samma Satta40 seconds ago
-
Double murder suspect arrested in Dunyapur42 seconds ago
-
Matriculation exams scheduled for Sept 10 postponed43 seconds ago
-
Holidays of all Housing Department officials cancelled44 seconds ago
-
Minister reviews flood relief activities in Gujrat45 seconds ago
-
Defence Day a Renewal of Pledge to Safeguard Pakistan's Sovereignty: Shafqat Shah11 minutes ago
-
Defence Day: Eternal sacrifices of martyrs keep Pakistan’s flag flying high11 minutes ago
-
PHC urges Punjab govt to introduce UPRS, HMIS in hospitals11 minutes ago
-
Justice reprimands ANF Multan officials over denial of FIR copy11 minutes ago