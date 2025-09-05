Minister reviews flood relief in Jalalpur Jattan

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif,Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Khawaja Imran Nazir on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of Jalalpur Jattan tehsil to review ongoing rescue and relief operations.

According to Director General(DG) Rescue 1122,Dr. Rizwan Naseer and officers of the district administration accompanied him during the visit.Officials briefed the minister about relief activities and rescue measures being carried out in the area.

The minister inspected the “Clinic on Boat” facility and met doctors and paramedical staff,who apprised him of the healthcare services available.

He also visited a flood relief camp,interacted with the affected people and issued instructions for the provision of medical facilities.

Talking to media,on the instructions of the Chief Minister(CM),provincial ministers were actively monitoring relief operations in flood-hit districts.

He said thousands of people had been shifted to safer places and all relief camps across Punjab were fully functional.

He added that lifesaving medicines had been ensured at health department relief camps,while hospitals were on high alert to deal with any emergency.

The minister emphasized that the protection of lives and property was the top priority.

He said flood control cells were monitoring rivers and streams round the clock,while the chief minister and the provincial cabinet stood with the people in this difficult time.