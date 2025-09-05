Open Menu

Minister Reviews Flood Relief In Jalalpur Jattan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Minister reviews flood relief in Jalalpur Jattan

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif,Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Khawaja Imran Nazir on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of Jalalpur Jattan tehsil to review ongoing rescue and relief operations.

According to Director General(DG) Rescue 1122,Dr. Rizwan Naseer and officers of the district administration accompanied him during the visit.Officials briefed the minister about relief activities and rescue measures being carried out in the area.

The minister inspected the “Clinic on Boat” facility and met doctors and paramedical staff,who apprised him of the healthcare services available.

He also visited a flood relief camp,interacted with the affected people and issued instructions for the provision of medical facilities.

Talking to media,on the instructions of the Chief Minister(CM),provincial ministers were actively monitoring relief operations in flood-hit districts.

He said thousands of people had been shifted to safer places and all relief camps across Punjab were fully functional.

He added that lifesaving medicines had been ensured at health department relief camps,while hospitals were on high alert to deal with any emergency.

The minister emphasized that the protection of lives and property was the top priority.

He said flood control cells were monitoring rivers and streams round the clock,while the chief minister and the provincial cabinet stood with the people in this difficult time.

Recent Stories

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

1 minute ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

8 minutes ago
 IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

21 minutes ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

30 minutes ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

5 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

12 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

19 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

20 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan