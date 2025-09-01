Minister Reviews Flood Relief In Muzaffargarh
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani visited Muzaffargarh to review
flood relief arrangements.
The minister inspected the Comprehensive Flood Relief Camp, interacted with flood-affected people,
and inquired about the facilities being provided. He also visited Sanki and Doaba flood embankments.
Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa briefed the minister about the flood situation
and ongoing measures.
Speaking to the media, Gorchani said that upper Punjab was under greater flood pressure, while 22 relief
camps had been established in Muzaffargarh where three meals a day and all other facilities
were being ensured.
He added that 600,000 to 650,000 cusecs of water were expected in the district, recalling that in 2014, over 700,000 cusecs had passed through River Chenab. He expressed hope that Muzaffargarh would remain safe without major losses.
The minister assured that the Punjab government stood firmly with flood-affected people in this difficult time.
Recent Stories
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Ombudsman office achieves ISO certification2 minutes ago
-
Vaccination against polio: A strong shield to save children from a crippling disease2 minutes ago
-
Green transition through youth: YECO programme now open for applications2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch National Culture Policy to revive heritage, project soft image2 minutes ago
-
Kalat Administration Destroys 32 Acres of Illegal Cannabis Crops in Major Anti-Narcotics Operation2 minutes ago
-
Qalam Qafila Pakistan to host grand Naat gathering in Capital2 minutes ago
-
SCO summit marks new era of global cooperation: Expert2 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews flood relief in Muzaffargarh2 minutes ago
-
PHC hears 11 petitions on missing persons52 minutes ago
-
School,colleges to remain closed for one week in Kot Momin52 minutes ago
-
Police recover illegal weapon from suspect1 hour ago
-
CM orders indiscriminate action against encroachments, expeditious relief work1 hour ago