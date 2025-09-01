Open Menu

Minister Reviews Flood Relief In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 03:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani visited Muzaffargarh to review

flood relief arrangements.

The minister inspected the Comprehensive Flood Relief Camp, interacted with flood-affected people,

and inquired about the facilities being provided. He also visited Sanki and Doaba flood embankments.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa briefed the minister about the flood situation

and ongoing measures.

Speaking to the media, Gorchani said that upper Punjab was under greater flood pressure, while 22 relief

camps had been established in Muzaffargarh where three meals a day and all other facilities

were being ensured.

He added that 600,000 to 650,000 cusecs of water were expected in the district, recalling that in 2014, over 700,000 cusecs had passed through River Chenab. He expressed hope that Muzaffargarh would remain safe without major losses.

The minister assured that the Punjab government stood firmly with flood-affected people in this difficult time.

