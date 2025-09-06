Minister Reviews Flood Relief Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman visited flood relief camps at Faizpur Kalan, Sharqpur, and Multan Road (Chuhng), Lahore, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, on Saturday.
He reviewed the ongoing relief operations, including provision of food, clean drinking water, and shelter, and joined the Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations with the flood-affected families.
The minister extended greetings of Eid Milad-un-Nabi to the flood victims and distributed sweets among them.
He said this year, the Punjab government will organise Eid Milad-un-Nabi programs throughout Rabi-ul-Awwal, offering special prayers for Pakistan’s peace, stability, and the rehabilitation of flood victims.
Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is committed to the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims. “Long-term and foolproof planning is underway to prevent future floods.
A formal relief package will also be provided, including special concessions in electricity bills and taxes, until the complete rehabilitation of the affected families,” he added.
The minister expressed satisfaction with the administration’s relief efforts, particularly the arrangements for food and shelter in the camps. He praised the role of civil society and welfare organizations, noting, “Alongside the government and administration, civil society and various organizations are actively contributing to the support of flood victims. By relocating affected families to safe camps, relief operations are being streamlined and better coordinated.”
He further said that the Punjab government’s month-long celebrations will spread the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), fostering brotherhood and equality. He said under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the entire provincial cabinet is fully engaged in relief efforts.
