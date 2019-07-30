UrduPoint.com
Minister Reviews Flood Situation; Gives Rs 800,000 Cheque To Heirs Of Roof Collapse Victim

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

Minister reviews flood situation; gives Rs 800,000 cheque to heirs of roof collapse victim

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood on Monday reviewed the prevailing flood situation in Sialkot district during a meeting held at the DC office, here.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Syed Bilal Haider and senior officials of Rescue 1122 gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the flood situation in all rivers and nullahs flowing in the district.

The minister gave a cheque of Rs 800,000 financial compensation to the heirs of deceased Amina Imran, who was killed in roof collapse in her house during heavy rain in Pasrur city on Saturday.

