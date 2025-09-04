Open Menu

Minister Reviews Flood Situation In Gujrat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Minister reviews flood situation in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that floodwater coming from Kashmir had caused large-scale devastation in Gujrat City, while the administration was working round-the-clock to minimise losses.

Talking to the media, the minister said he had been supervising relief operations for the past two days without rest.

He added that the protective embankments of villages Loran and Madina Syedan were breached due to heavy floods, and repair work was under way throughout the night. “We are trying our best to reduce the damage caused by this calamity,” he said, adding that a temporary canal was being constructed to drain floodwater from Gujrat city into the River Chenab.

The minister said that all necessary arrangements had been in place to cope with heavy rains; however, the intensity of the floods was unprecedented in the history of Gujarat.

He expressed the hope that the breached embankments would be restored by Thursday.Highlighting the impact of climate change, Shafay Hussain said that rainfall would continue to increase in the coming years; therefore, small dams should be constructed, which could be completed within three years, to mitigate future risks.

Recent Stories

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

1 hour ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

4 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

6 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

8 hours ago
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

17 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

17 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

18 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

18 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

18 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan