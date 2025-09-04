Minister reviews flood situation in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that floodwater coming from Kashmir had caused large-scale devastation in Gujrat City, while the administration was working round-the-clock to minimise losses.

Talking to the media, the minister said he had been supervising relief operations for the past two days without rest.

He added that the protective embankments of villages Loran and Madina Syedan were breached due to heavy floods, and repair work was under way throughout the night. “We are trying our best to reduce the damage caused by this calamity,” he said, adding that a temporary canal was being constructed to drain floodwater from Gujrat city into the River Chenab.

The minister said that all necessary arrangements had been in place to cope with heavy rains; however, the intensity of the floods was unprecedented in the history of Gujarat.

He expressed the hope that the breached embankments would be restored by Thursday.Highlighting the impact of climate change, Shafay Hussain said that rainfall would continue to increase in the coming years; therefore, small dams should be constructed, which could be completed within three years, to mitigate future risks.