Minister reviews implementation of fixed rates for food items

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday chaired a special video-link meeting of the Price Control Task Force on Food stuff to discuss implementation of fixed rates for food items including sugar, flour, vegetables, pulses and fruits. Taking a detailed look at the open market availability situation, the officers of divisional and district administration, price control magistrates and officers of other departments were given instructions to ensure compliance of the government measures.

He said that prices of sugar, flour and other commodities must be implemented and the violators be taken to task.

The minister said that the benefits of reduction in prices must reach the common man and strict action against the recipients of arbitrary rates should be continued to provide significant relief to the common consumers.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Lieutenant (retd) Sohail Ashraf and other officers.

The commissioner informed the minister that continuous steps were being taken to provide relief to consumers and immediate redress of grievances regarding selling of food items at exorbitant rates had been ensured.

He said that 200 complaints had been received on the Punjab qeemat app across the division in August, 214 in September, 175 in October, 1890 in November and 31 complaints so far in December.

He said that out of total 814 complaints received in Gujranwala division, 792 had been resolved while the rest were being processed.

He vowed that more immediate steps would be taken to ensure easy availability of sugar in the open market at government rates and no concession would be given to those who were charging arbitrary rates.

