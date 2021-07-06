UrduPoint.com
Minister Reviews Investigations Regarding Local Purchase Of Medicines, Disposables

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Minister reviews investigations regarding local purchase of medicines, disposables

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday presided over a meeting to review investigations into the probe regarding local purchase of medicines and disposables here at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) Department here.

According to spokesperson for SH&ME here, by the orders of the health minister, a special committee was constituted to probe the local purchase of medicines and disposables at three teaching hospitals.

The minister herself reviewed the progress of investigations as SH&ME secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan gave complete briefing on the progress so far.

The committee was investigating local purchase and disposables at Services, Mayo and General Hospitals Lahore.

Secretary SH&ME said that by Thursday the findings would be finalized.

He said strict disciplinary action would be taken against the culprits and zero tolerance policy would be adopted in case of any corruption. He said that public money would be spent on public welfare only.

