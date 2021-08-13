Minister reviews IPPs of Thar Coal Power Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh Friday presiding over a meeting held at Sindh Energy Department to review the water supply project of independent power producers (IPPs) of the Thar Coal Power Project.

Representatives of IPPs working in various blocks of the Thar Coal Power Project, Secretary of Finance Department Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Irrigation Sohail Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary of Energy Tariq Ali Shah, and other relevant officers of these departments attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Briefing on the occasion, it was informed that by the last week of September, the project to supply water to IPPs of Thar Coal Power Plants would be completed.

The meeting was informed that the project of delivering 200 cusecs of water daily at a distance of 130 miles from Nara Canal and Chotiari Reservoir to Nabi Sir in Thar Coal field.

Provincial Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh hailed the irrigation work on the project to supply water to the Thar Coal Power Field and said Sindh government was working tirelessly on the Thar Coal Power Project to solve the energy problems of the country and will work with all stakeholders to succeed in this project.