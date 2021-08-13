UrduPoint.com

Minister Reviews IPPs Of Thar Coal Power Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:28 PM

Minister reviews IPPs of Thar Coal Power Project

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh Friday presiding over a meeting held at Sindh Energy Department to review the water supply project of independent power producers (IPPs) of the Thar Coal Power Project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh Friday presiding over a meeting held at Sindh Energy Department to review the water supply project of independent power producers (IPPs) of the Thar Coal Power Project.

Representatives of IPPs working in various blocks of the Thar Coal Power Project, Secretary of Finance Department Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Irrigation Sohail Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary of Energy Tariq Ali Shah, and other relevant officers of these departments attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Briefing on the occasion, it was informed that by the last week of September, the project to supply water to IPPs of Thar Coal Power Plants would be completed.

The meeting was informed that the project of delivering 200 cusecs of water daily at a distance of 130 miles from Nara Canal and Chotiari Reservoir to Nabi Sir in Thar Coal field.

Provincial Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh hailed the irrigation work on the project to supply water to the Thar Coal Power Field and said Sindh government was working tirelessly on the Thar Coal Power Project to solve the energy problems of the country and will work with all stakeholders to succeed in this project.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Thar Nara Sohail Ahmed September All From Government

Recent Stories

Russian Senator Calls Completion of Nord Stream 2 ..

Russian Senator Calls Completion of Nord Stream 2 Project 'Victory of Common Sen ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt to complete its constitutional term: Vawda

Govt to complete its constitutional term: Vawda

4 minutes ago
 Fourth convocation ceremony of University of Balti ..

Fourth convocation ceremony of University of Baltistan held

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieve significant progress on technical ..

Pakistan achieve significant progress on technical compliance on FATF recommenda ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan can emerge as greatest nation through pri ..

Pakistan can emerge as greatest nation through principle of Unity, Faith & Disci ..

7 minutes ago
 Nobody from Pakistan declared anti-state in DMW re ..

Nobody from Pakistan declared anti-state in DMW report: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.