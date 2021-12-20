Minister reviews launching of Sehat Cards

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed measures for formal launching of the Naya Pakistan Sehat Card in a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed measures for formal launching of the Naya Pakistan Sehat Card in a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, here on Monday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Mian Zahidur Rehman Bata, CEO Punjab health Initiatives Management Company Dr. Ali Razaq and other officials.

The health minister said that every family head would get the Naya Pakistan Sehat Sahulat Card under which an insurance facility of upto Rs 1 million would be available.

She urged the married women to get their data updated at NADRA to avail services. She said that healthcare facility would be available at public and private sector hospital, adding that people were being given awareness about the card. The insurance coverage would include accidents, dialysis, neuro operations, diabetes, cancer and a number of other ailments, she said.

The minister said: "We are facilitating people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar." All families of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan have already been provided cards, she added.