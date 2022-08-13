Minister reviews LDA schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday chaired a meeting to review progress on the ongoing and new schemes of Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Amer Ahmed Khan gave the detailed briefing regarding the working of the authority and progress of ongoing schemes.

The minister directed to accelerate the pace of work on the improvement schemes of entrance and exit roads of Lahore and said that the development schemes for providing transportation and other facilities to the people should be completed at the earliest.

He said that work on flyover at Sherwala Gate had been completed and it would be inaugurated soon.

The sports complex in Sabzazar would be inaugurated next week. Sports Complexes in Shahdra, Singpura, Shalimar, Kahna and other areas of the city were being built, the minister added. He said that all kinds of resources were available for the welfare schemes of the people, the relevant institutions should work diligently and complete the welfare schemes.

During the briefing, the minister was told that rehabilitation and improvement work of roads circulation around Babusabu interchange was about to complete, the restoration work of Sagian Road was also going on rapidly, while 70 per cent of the construction work of additional lane on Lahore Bridge Ferozepur Road had been completed. Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed and concerned officers attended the meeting.