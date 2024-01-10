Open Menu

Minister Reviews Mayo Hospital Revamping

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Minister reviews Mayo Hospital revamping

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Minister for Transport Ibrahim Hassan Murad visited Mayo Hospital here on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of ongoing upgradation work.

He inspected main emergency of children, basements, doctors' labs on 7th floor and radiology department. He visited all floors and checked labour register for all shifts, expressed displeasure at pace of ongoing revamping work.

The authorities briefed the minister about delay in import of lifts and other equipment. Basements and ground floor (radiology department) was not handed over yet.

So, the work progress at these floors was not satisfactory.

The minister said that the hospital management should keep close liaison with contractors to identify proper places for fixing electric points, as well as other key items to save time and money. The hospital management should coordinate with the buildings department to hand over the 7th floor so that its revamping could be started. He stressed the need for increasing labour force for timely completion of revamping project.

Related Topics

Import Punjab Progress Money All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – ..

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – Who Emerges as the Groundbreak ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

9 hours ago
 First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

18 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

18 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

18 hours ago
Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

18 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

18 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

18 hours ago
 Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

18 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

18 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan