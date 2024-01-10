Minister reviews Mayo Hospital revamping

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Minister for Transport Ibrahim Hassan Murad visited Mayo Hospital here on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of ongoing upgradation work.

He inspected main emergency of children, basements, doctors' labs on 7th floor and radiology department. He visited all floors and checked labour register for all shifts, expressed displeasure at pace of ongoing revamping work.

The authorities briefed the minister about delay in import of lifts and other equipment. Basements and ground floor (radiology department) was not handed over yet.

So, the work progress at these floors was not satisfactory.

The minister said that the hospital management should keep close liaison with contractors to identify proper places for fixing electric points, as well as other key items to save time and money. The hospital management should coordinate with the buildings department to hand over the 7th floor so that its revamping could be started. He stressed the need for increasing labour force for timely completion of revamping project.